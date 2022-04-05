Ishaan Khatter Croons 'Dhadak' In Throwback Clip Amid Break-up Rumours With Ananya Panday

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter has various talents and often amazes his fans by showcasing them. Apart from his ace acting and dancing skills, the actor also has a melodious voice. While the actor is currently in the headlines over his breakup with rumoured girlfriend, he recently gave a glimpse of him singing the title track of Dhadak in an Instagram post and left his fans in awe of him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter recently shared a video of him crooning the title track of his Bollywood debut film Dhadak. The actor was seen joining a musician to sing the song. He further handed the mic over and showed off some commendable moves which made the audience cheer for him. Along with the clip, the actor penned a hilarious caption that read, "Wild throwback 2018. ‘Grown ups’ can really pull the “beta nacho” card at any given time even if it is your own film’s music the band is playing live." "I love this song even though I butchered that one note," he added.

Ishaan Khatter's fans were thrilled to listen to him singing as they showered their love on him via the post's comment section. An Instagram user lauded Khatter and his brother Shahid Kapoor and wrote, "How good you two brothers are .. immensely talented. .. from acting, dancing to now singing." "Once I was arguing with my mother about you singing skills and now I am gonna show her this," wrote another fan.

About Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

After dating for about three years, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have reportedly called it quits. As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the Khaali Peeli co-stars began dating while filming their 2020 movie. They have now decided to end their relationship, but on a positive note and are looking forward to staying friends in the future.

The source said, "The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward."

Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter