Ishaan Khatter Gets Interrupted By Mira Kapoor During His Instagram AMA; Take A Look

Ishaan Khatter is often seen interacting with his fans on social media. He recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session for his fans and followers. However, the session was interrupted by his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor. Take a look at what Mira asked Ishaan and what was his response.

Ishaan Khatter was interrupted by Mira Kapoor during his AMA sessions

Ishaan Khatter's AMA session was interrupted by his brother Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor. She asked him who was his favourite person. He mentioned that "Vivaan" and "Vibba Di" were his favourites. He also apologized to his fans as he had to deviate to reply to his family for a minute. Ishaan also shared a picture of Mira in his story. In the photo, Mira was seen wearing a maroon top and accessorized her outfit with diamond jewellery.

Image source: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

For the unversed, the terms "Vivaan" and "Vibba Di" that Ishaan mentioned are in reference to a Himesh Reshammiya meme account on Instagram. Take a look at the videos below for context.

A sneak peek into Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Ishaan flaunted his chiselled body in one of his recent Instagram posts. He was seen capturing a glass selfie from the outside of his room. One could see the messy room through the glasses. However, what caught the attention of his fans was his chiselled bare body. He was seen wearing a blue and pink cap over his head. The actor wrote that he captured the photo for the background that had a scenic landscape.

He also shared two pictures of himself spending time with his mother in the mountains. He was seen relaxing on a platform while enjoying the sunset and the tiny moon at the back. He also shared a picture of his mother Neelima Azeem. The actor wore a black t-shirt and wore a red beanie to complete his look. Here's a picture of the actor enjoying the scenery with his mother Neelima.

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

Ishaan Khatter worked as an assistant director on the sets of his brother's film Udta Punjab. The actor made his Bollywood debut as the main lead with Beyond the Clouds. He was later seen in films like Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He was also seen in the BBC series A Suitable Boy. The actor will next be seen in Phone Bhoot.

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.