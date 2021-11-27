Ishaan Khatter Gets Special Greetings From Fans In Durgapur While Filming 'Pippa'; Watch

Actor Ishaan Khatter is currently busy filming for his forthcoming war drama Pippa in various parts of the country. Stationed in Durgapur, the actor recently shared a glimpse into the warm hospitality shown by his fans in the city whilst filming the movie. Watch the video below.

Ishaan Khatter in Durgapur for Pippa filming

Taking to his Instagram on November 27, the 26-year-old actor shared a video providing a glimpse into his filming in Durgapur for Pippa. In the video, the actor can be seen coming out of his trailer to be met by a huge crowd of fans cheering for him. The actor can be seen greeting and blowing them kisses. A young fan also grabbed the opportunity to get an autograph from him.

The cheers and hooting were further intensified when the young actor climbed on his car to wave at his fans. In the caption, Khatter extended his gratitude to the fans for showering him with love during his shoot in Durgapur. He wrote,

''Thank you for all the love Durgapur. Love love love back to you. Filming Pippa here has been special. Hope you like it 🙏🏼♥️''

Durgapur was not the only city where the actor and the team of Pippa were welcomed with open hearts. A week ago, Khatter shared a glimpse into the filming of his movie in Baidyanathpur to add on to his 'Pippa diaries'. In the post, the actor was seen greeted by a large crowd as he climbed atop his car to wave at them. He also shared a few picturesque locations of the city where the shooting was held.

Co-star Mrunal Thakur was quick to drop a comment under the post by writing, ''FOMO''. Following suit, co-star Priyanshu Painyuli commented ''Oye hoye ❤️ perfect Pippa peeps''. The actor has shared multiple updates from his highly anticipated film via his social media.

More on Pippa

Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, the movie is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and will also feature veteran actor Soni Razdan. Khatter will play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 with his siblings.

(Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter)