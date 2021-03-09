Ishaan Khatter Gives Fitness Motivation To Fans, Flaunts Strenuous Plank Routine

After giving fans Sunday motivation by sharing a fitness twist to the "let’s meet at the bar" phrase, Ishaan Khatter has now shelled out major fitness goals by giving netizens a sneak-peek into his home workout routine. Yesterday, the Khaali Peeli actor took to his Instagram Story to flaunt his enviably fit physique as he performed a couple of reps of his plank workout. Ishaan also recently made headlines after reports by multiple online portals suggested that he, along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will soon be shooting a spooky dance number for their upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

Ishaan Khatter's video of his plank routine is all things strenuous

Just like his elder brother Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter is also a fitness enthusiast and his Instagram handle is proof. The 25-year-old often motivates fans to grind harder at the gym by showing off his chiselled abs and toned physique in several shirtless photographs on Instagram. While many look up to Ishaan Khatter's fitness, the Dhadak actor also doesn't leave any opportunities to share his workout sessions with fans on Instagram.

Similarly, on Monday, i.e. March 9, 2021, he took to Instagram to share a video clip of his arduous plank routine. In the black and white video clip shared by him on his Instagram Story, a shirtless Ishaan could be seen performing reps of side-plank push-ups. The actor had sported a pair of black shorts for his home workout session.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter has also been in the limelight lately because of his upcoming horror-comedy film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It was recently reported that the trio will soon be reuniting to shoot a major chunk of the film in Goregaon's Film City, Mumbai, as the production team is busy erecting a huge cave set there. Now, if the grapevines are to be believed, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will also be shooting a spooky dance number for Phone Bhoot.

A couple of days ago, Katrina had shared a BTS video from the sets of the Gurmmeet Singh directorial with her leading co-stars. In the video, the trio was seen flaunting their matching black sneakers and baggy blue pants. Posting the video on her Instagram story, the Bharat actor wrote, "Have a nice day. #PhoneBhoot".

Take a look: