Ishaan Khatter Has Message For Followers With Mountain-climbing Feat, Shahid, Ananya React

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to prevent its spread has made it tough for travel lovers to set out and enjoy their trips. Till the situation returns to normal, it might be the memories of their previous trips that they might be turning to, and some are using it to share a message of positivity amid the pandemic. Ishaan Khatter recently went back in time to recall his mountain-climbing experience, along with a message.

Ishaan Khatter’s mountain-climbing venture impresses close ones

Ishaan posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen climbing a steep mountain. The Dhadak actor sets out for the task, bare-chested while being guided by a safety rope, as he took each step up with care. Right from pulling himself to climb some of the rocks to being almost full-stretched like a spider, while extending his legs and arms to nail some tough moves, the youngster showed impressive fitness levels.

His co-travelers too motivated him, with words like ‘come on’, ‘almost there’, ‘making it look so easy’, before they exulted in joy over his completion.

With his gesture, he wrote that they will climb every mountain that will come their way.

His adventurous feat impressed brother, actor Shahid Kapoor, who called it ‘too good’. His Khaali Peeli co-star and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday too had a message with the use of spider, monkey and mushroom emojis.

Some days ago, too, he had had shared a photo from this climb and written about the loving the rock and the rock 'loving you back.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan had two ventures that released last year. He was seen as a Mumbai cabbie in Khaali Peeli and was seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy opposite Tabu. He will next feature in Phone Booth, where is starring with Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

