Ishaan Khatter Has Message For People Not Wearing Masks, Says 'I'm Coming For You'

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter never fails to entertain his fans and followers on Instagram with his hilarious videos and posts. The young actor recently took to the social media handle and asked people to be cautious and wear masks and protect the people around them. Although this message has been very common in the past few months, Khatter had a different way of conveying it, which caught the attention of his fans.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post

A Suitable Boy star Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account earlier today and conveyed the message of wearing a mask at all times in public, amidst the increasing numbers of covid positive people in India. His way of putting across the message was rather different and catchy. The actor used one of the high-octane action sequences from his latest film Khaali Peeli, where cops can be seen chasing him, and he wrote, "Hi. If you’re not wearing a mask when you should be, this is how I’m coming for you âœŒðŸ¼ðŸ§¼". The short video features Ishaan running towards his car, jumping over every obstacle, in order to escape from the cops.

Fan reactions to Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post

The Beyond The Clouds actor has close to 1.5 million followers on Instagram and his latest video garnered around 25k likes within a few hours of posting it. Ishaan's fans and followers appreciated his unique way of sending across the important message and praised him for raising awareness about it. Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung commented saying, "This is you when you're late for you're weekly waffle and you owe me burpees", while Bollywood playback singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, "Omg YES this is the enforcement we all need to see ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥."

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Ishaan Khatter made his first screen appearance in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! as a child actor. His first lead role was in Majid Majidi directorial Beyond the Clouds and he was later seen in the films Dhadak and Khaali Peeli, and in the web series A Suitable Boy. He will soon feature in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot along with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a supernatural-comedy directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

Image Credits: Ishaan Khatter Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.