Ishaan Khatter Has Special Women's Day Wish For Mom Neelima Azim; Shares Her Unseen Photo

After sharing his version of the "Let's meet at the bar" phrase, Ishaan Khatter recently penned a heartfelt note to wish mother Neelima Azim on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. On Monday, the Khaali Peeli actor took to his Instagram Stories to share an unseen photograph of his beloved mom and the prolific film & television actor by extending a "big heart to her main". Along with digging up a black & white photo of Neelima from back in the days, Ishaan also poured his heart into the heartwarming caption of his Women's Day post for all the women around the world.

Ishaan Khatter's mother gets a sweet Women's Day wish from him

Every year, March 8, marks International Women's Day to celebrate womanhood and highlight the importance of women's rights in the prolonged patriarchal society. As today marks Women's Day 2021, several Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their Women's Day wishes with fans on social media. Joining the bandwagon is Shahid Kapoor's younger brother and Dhadak actor, Ishaan Khatter.

Earlier on Monday, the 25-year-old took to his Instagram stories to share a rare throwback photo of his mother Neelima Azim to wish her and everyone a "Happy Women's Day". In the black & white photograph, a young Neelima could be seen posing for the camera in an ethnic ensemble. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Women's day. A big heart to my main and all of you." He added writing, "Y'all give us life and then make life worth living. What more is there to ask for!"

Meanwhile, back in September last year, Neelima starred alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sensharma in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare as Dolly's mother. Her performance as Dolly's estranged mother in the Netflix film had moved son Ishaan to tears. Soon after the film's premiere on the streaming giant, Ishaan shared a video clip of his mother from the women-centric drama and wrote:

You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears.

