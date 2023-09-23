Ishaan Khatter Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz, made his first public appearance with her on Friday (September 22). They seemingly confirmed their relationship by stepping out together in Mumbai. Chandni is a model by profession and hails from Malaysia.

2 things you need to know

A few days ago, Ishaan Khatter was snapped roaming with Chandni Bainz on a bike in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter was previously dating Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter-Chandni Bainz attend the engagement ceremony of Ojas Desai

On Friday night, the rumoured couple attended the engagement bash of the actor's friend Ojas Desai. Later, they were snapped exiting the venue hand-in-hand. In a video shared on Instagram, the Dhadak actor can be seen escorting his rumoured girlfriend to the car and opening the door for her. Before leaving with Chandni in the same car, Ishaan happily posed for the paparazzi outside the venue.

For the event, Ishaan opted for a shimmery blue shirt paired with black trousers, while Chandni can be seen in a floral thigh-high slit dress. Ishaan's elder brother Shahid Kapoor was also snapped at the engagement ceremony.

Ishaan was previously dating Ananya Panday

Earlier, Ishaan was in a relationship with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. They fell in love on the sets and started dating shortly after. In 2021, they rang in the New Year together with Shahid Kapoor and his family in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. However, last year, reports suggested that the couple ended their three-year-long relationship.

On the work front, Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his next film Pippa, co-starring Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur. He also has a key role in The Perfect Couple, headlined by Nicole Kidman. It marks his Hollywood debut.