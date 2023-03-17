Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Pippa To Release on OTT?

Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, will not premiere on OTT. Makers clarified in a statement after rumours about the film opting for a direct-to-digital release started doing the rounds.

Makers said that Pippa will release in theatres first. The official statement read, "This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline “PIPPED FOR AN OTT RELEASE”, which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release. Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article.”

“Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, who also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President, state, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon," the statement concluded.

Check out the statement here:

All about Pippa movie

Pippa is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the 1971 war.