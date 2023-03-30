Ishaan Khatter Says Shahid Kapoor 'felt Paternal' Towards Him: He Changed My Diapers

Ishaan Khatter has always been vocal about the bond he shares with his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, Ishaan opened up about his relationship with Shahid and how he sees him as a role model. He also talked about the bond he shares with Shahid’s children - Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter on his bond with Shahid Kapoor

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ishaan shared that the nickname he has given Shahid Kapoor is Baba Sasha. The Dhadak actor revealed that Shahid is the person who keeps him grounded. Talking about his half-brother, Ishaan also added that “he is that one person in my life who is like a consistent male figure who has always kept me in check." Ishaan also revealed that Shahid changed his diapers when he was a toddler. “We joke about it a lot, I call him 'Baba Sasha', but it's who he is and he is that one person in my life who is like a consistent male figure who has always kept me in check. I think he has felt very parental towards me also because he changed my diapers."

From going on trips together to making dance videos, the Ishaan and Shahid share a great bond. Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. His elder brother Shahid is Neelima's son from her first marriage with actor Pankaj Kapur.

Ishaan speaks about his bond with Misha and Zain Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter also spoke about his bond with Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s children, Misha and Zain. He shared that the children are very smart and have a high emotional quotient. He specially mentioned Misha saying that she is very smart for her age. Ishaan added that he pampers the kids and learns from them as well.

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor on upcoming projects

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of his war film Pippa. He last featured in the 2022 movie Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, which marked the actor’s OTT debut.