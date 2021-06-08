Ishaan Khatter Shares A New Pic From His Uttarakhand Holiday, Fans Call Him "cute"

Ishaan Khatter is one of the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who consistently keeps his fans updated on what he’s up to. He has been recently sharing pictures from his vacation in Uttarakhand on Instagram and has posted a few more in his latest post. The actor is seen posing alongside the view of the moon which was seen even before the sun could set and the post also features his mother Neelima Azeem. Ishaan also made a light pun in the caption and fans promptly sent their reactions in the comment section.

Ishaan Khatter enjoys the early moon

Ishaan Khatter has shared a few more pictures from his time at Mary Budden Estate located in Uttarakhand. In the first picture, he is seen lying down while looking straight up, while the distant moon appears to be in front of his eyes. Another picture shows the candid moment of his mother who is visibly enjoying the view of the mountains with a smile on her face. The actor posted a pun about the moon which reads, “Moon-moon के ना देख”, which is a reference to a popular Hindi song.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

His fans soon started sending all kinds of compliments for his pictures in the comment section. While some acknowledged the bond between the actor and his mother, many praised his look and called him “cute”. A few weeks ago, he had posted a few more pictures of his mother on Mother’s Day, wishing her and his maternal grandmother on the occasion, He wrote in his caption, “god bless you mum. She blessed me already when I was born to you. Miss you ammi, my nani, who was (and spiritually will remain) a huge part of my life growing up. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful mothers out there”.

Ishaan Khatter had made his debut with Beyond the Clouds, which released in 2017. However, he was put on the map after he played the lead role in Dhadak, which was the remake of the Marathi movie, Sairat. His last release was Khaali Peeli in 2020. Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

