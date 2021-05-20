Ishaan Khatter Shares 'silhouette' Pic On Instagram; Fans Call It "beautiful"

Ishaan Khatter is known to be quite active on social media, often sharing his pictures with fans and followers. While many of the photos that he has shared on Instagram have natural scenery in the background, the one that he has recently posted is different from the rest. The actor has used the silhouette feature on the picture, which has captured him posing along the mountainside. He also penned a simple message in the caption, and the post soon received reactions from fans, who sent their compliments in the comments.

Ishaan Khatter shares his 'silhouette' portrait

Many netizens have been sharing their ‘silhouette’ pictures on social media, which has rapidly become one of the latest trends. Following this trend, Ishaan Khatter also used the feature on one of his pictures, which show him posing on the slopes of mountainside surrounded by trees. He added a note in the caption which says, “New dawn”. Fans took no time in sending their reactions to his picture, calling it “beautiful” and saying that the natural view has been captured well. A few of them even said that they were “missing” the actor.

A few days ago, Ishaan had posted yet another picture which was taken in a natural spot. The photo has visibly captured the scenic look of a rainbow on top of a forest. He posted the picture on the occasion of Eid, and also penned a few heartfelt words in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The caption reads, “They say life is not all sunshine and rainbows.. but that is not to say that rainbows don’t exist. I hope when a brighter day comes, we will all be wiser for it”. He ended his message by sending his greetings on Eid, while asking his fans to “help someone in need”.

Ishaan Khatter was previously seen in the film Khaali Peeli, which released last year. The film was streamed on Zee Plex, as its theatrical release could not take place due to the pandemic. He is currently gearing up to star in Phone Bhoot, which will see him alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

