Ishaan Khatter Shares Throwback Pictures From The Sets Of 'Beyond The Clouds' And 'Dhadak'

Ishaan Khatter recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared throwback photos. The young actor shared BTS pictures from his movies like Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. Ishaan also shared a throwback shirtless selfie. Khatter was most recently seen on screen in the movie Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan Khatter shares throwback pictures

Khatter shared a throwback picture from his debut movie Beyond The Clouds. Ishaan received widespread acclaim for his role in the movie and won the Best Actor award at the 5th International Bosphorous Film Festival and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He also shared a BTS picture from his movie Dhadak which released in 2018. The actor's fans were in for a treat as he additionally shared a shirtless selfie from 2016.

Ishaan Khatter shares a short film shot by him

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram recently featured a shot film titled Dhund that was shot by him. The actor through his caption revealed that he shot the movie in 45 minutes without any planning. Ishaan's caption read, "Dhundh (धूँड/धुँध) #zerobudgetshorts. Shot and edited by me. I do not own the rights to the music (from the Hereditary soundtrack by Colin Stetson) P.S: this was shot in 45 minutes flat without a plan so please don’t take it any more seriously than that 😝. Headphones recommended."

Ishaan Khatter's Mother's Day post

Ishaan Kahtter took to his Insatrfgam and shared photos of his mother and grandmother on the occasion of Mother's Day. In his caption, the actor wrote that he was blessed the day he was he was born. His caption read, "God bless you, mum. She blessed me already when I was born to you. Miss you ammi, my nani, who was (and spiritually will remain) a huge part of my life growing up.Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful mothers out there."

On the work front, Ishaan Katter will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot. The movie will also feature Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also salted to future in the period war movie Pippa, the movie will be based on events of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He will play the role of an army tank commander.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.