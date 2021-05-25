Ishaan Khatter Shares Unseen BTS Picture From 'Udta Punjab' As Film Completes 5 Years

As Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab completes 5 years, his brother Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse into behind the scenes of the black comedy-drama movie. The picture shows the making of Udta Punjab during dawn. The cinematographer and the director are seen capturing a scene with the actors seated in a large SUV.

Udta Punjab was released on June 17, 2016. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljith Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The movie revolved around the four characters and how they dealt with the crisis of drug abuse in the state of Punjab.

Ishaan Khatter had posted the same picture on May 25, 2016, on his Instagram handle before the release of the movie. Today, May 25, 2021, he shared memories from the movie writing, " 5 years ago today" with the hashtag Udta Punjab and tagged his brother Shahid Kapoor. He also added a tiny sticker that read "time flies". Reportedly, Ishaan Khatter worked as an assistant director on the sets of Udta Punjab before he could make his debut as an actor in 2017's Beyond The Clouds.

Ishaan Khatter shares unseen BTS pics from Udta Punjab as movie completes 5 years

Udta Punjab was helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who went on to make many black comedy films after the movie's release. The movie was produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Films. Along with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, the film also included renowned actors Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij and Suhail Nayyar. Back in 2016, the movie was on the receiving end of many controversies and had to go through 89 cuts to make the movie appropriate for the audience.

The plot of Udta Punjab follows Shahid Kapoor who plays Tommy Singh, an infamous rockstar among the youth. He is known for his destructive music and drug abuse. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Dr Preeti Sahni, a young doctor in Punjab who runs a rehabilitation centre and wishes to mend the ways of the Punjab youth. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the role of a cop ASI Sartaj Singh. He finds himself helpless when his brother consumes drugs and takes him to Preeti Sahni's clinic where he pledges to help her in her mission. Alia Bhatt portrays the role of a Bauria a young girl who wishes to earn money so she can stop working as a labourer. She finds her source of making quick money when she finds a packet of drugs lying in the fields.

Image: Still from Udta Punjab and Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.