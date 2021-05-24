Ishaan Khatter Shares Workout Video Amid Nature, Anil Kapoor Says "bas Kar Beta Rulayega"

Ishaan Khatter recently gave fans a sneak peek into his outdoor workout routine amid nature. On May 23, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein he is seen executing an intense workout session with his trainer. The A Suitable Boy star is seen practising varied types of chin-ups, rock climbing and crawling exercise. Sharing the intense workout video on social media, Ishaan Khatter said, “Playtime but I ain’t playin’”.

Ishaan Khatter's intense workout video amid nature

As seen in Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram video, the actor stunned in black joggers and an orange beanie cap. The Instagram Reel video begins with Ishaan Khatter practising crawling exercise on green grass. Further, he is spotted doing abs-workout by hanging on a tree.

As the video progresses, the actor does different types of pull-ups and chin-ups workout with the help of some old and strong trees. He is also seen doing mountain climbing and rock-climbing workout. Here, Ishaan Khatter has also added a motivational song, Hall of Fame by The Script to his workout video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ishaan Khatter went gaga over the video. Several celebs also commented on Ishaan Khatter's Instagram Reel. Personalities like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anuj Singh Duhan, Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shahana Goswami and others were spotted reacting on Ishaan’s video. Anil Kapoor commented, “Bas kar beta rulayega”, while Anand Ahuja wrote, “ring muscle ups”. Siddhant Chaturvedi added, “woah” and Shahana Goswami commented, “Oye hoye hoye!”.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “U are so talented ish on every single aspect”, while another added, “Physique on point”. A fan comment read as “You are an inspiration for all of us”. Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram Reel video has reached over 260k views on Instagram with 31k likes on it. Take a look at some more fans’ reactions below.

A peek into Ishaan Khatter's movies

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the film was released in 2020 on Zee Plex. Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in the comedy-horror flick, Phone Bhoot. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

