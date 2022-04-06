Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhyan Chand Biopic To Go On Floors By 2022-end; Check More Details

Two years back, producer Ronnie Screwvala had officially announced one of the highly anticipated films based on the life of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. The film which will be helmed by Abhishek Chaubey will star actor Ishaan Khatter in the titular role. Now, according to Pinkvilla, Ishaan starrer is set to go on floors this year and the actor will undergo extensive training for his character.

1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, the film will showcase the story of India’s pride and his struggles to attain his goal. According to the leading daily, the film will start shooting in November or December as the dates are yet to be finalised by the team.

Dhyan Chand biopic shooting to begin by 2022 end

Director Abhishek, who is currently busy with Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Soup, will start with the pre-production after he is done with his ongoing commitments. On the other hand, in the meantime, Ishaan will begin his prep for the role in the forthcoming sports drama. The Dhadak actor will start training for the part a couple of months before they start shooting for the film. It will be an intense prep. The portal revealed that the work on the final script is on.

For the unversed, Ishaan had also assisted Abhishek Chaubey on Udta Punjab, which was headlined by his actor-brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan is also doing another film with Ronnie Screwvala called Pippa, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. He also has Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Apart from the interesting lineup of films mentioned above, Ishaan will also be seen in a cameo in Adam McKay’s Don't Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet, among many others.

Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time in field hockey, alongside being hailed as the first superstar of hockey. He was the key reason India won three consecutive Olympics gold medals in hockey, during the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, and the 1936 Berlin Olympics. He is known to leave the crowd in awe of him, while they witnessed his incredible dribbling and scoring skills.

