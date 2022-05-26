Ishaan Khatter Takes Mira Rajput On Ride In His New Car; Latter Says 'Laddoo Nahi Khilaya'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput might be away from the showbiz but she is very active on her Instagram handle. Mira often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. From her fun trip with her girl gang to some adorable moments with her family, the star wife's Instagram is full of interesting posts.

Mira Rajput shares a very special bond with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. As the Dhadak actor recently purchased a new car, he took his 'Bhabi' out for a ride. Meera shared glimpses of the same on her social media space with a quirky note.

Ishaan Khatter takes Mira Rajput on a car ride

On Thursday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet selfie with Ishaan Khatter.In the photo, Mira is sitting in Ishaan Khatter’s new car. Both of them are seen donning black attires as they pose through the camera. Sharing the photo, Mira penned a hilarious caption. She wrote, "New car. Laddoo bhi nahi khilaya. (You didn't even give me any sweets) Please don’t give me healthy energy bites"

Here, take a look at the story-

Ishaan Khatter's Europe bike trip

Earlier, a few days back, Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, blogger Suved Lohia and more went on a bike trip in Europe. The squad took to their social media to share pictures and videos of their exciting trip. Sporting bike gears and sunglasses, the group also went to France's Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022. The pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media and fans and followers have flooded the comments section of the pictures with best wishes for the trio and their friends.

Earlier, sharing glimpses from the same Ishaan Khatter wrote in the caption, "I feel the need 🚀 The neeeeeed for speeeeeeeed aaaaaooooooooooooo 🐺".

Here, take a look at the post-

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in Pippa, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The war drama will see the actor in a never-seen-before fierce avatar of a soldier. The film will also see Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Leysan Karimova, and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor