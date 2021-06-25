Ishaan Khatter Tests His Strength As He Does L-sit Pulls While Jamming To A Divine Song

Ishaan Khatter recently put his pull-up skills to test by recording a video of himself performing multiple reps of "L-sit pulls" on social media. On Thursday, the Dhadak star took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his workout session, wherein he could be seen doing L-sit pull-ups using the ropes hung above the balcony of his home. In the video, the 26-year-old successfully performed 12 reps of the exercise as he jammed to a Divine song.

Ishaan Khatter flaunts his strength in his latest home workout video

Ishaan Khatter's photos flaunting his enviably fit physique often shell out major fitness goals on social media for fans. The beloved brother of Shahid Kapoor is extremely passionate about fitness and his strenuous workout videos and photos on Instagram are proof. Similarly, yesterday, i.e. June 24, 2021, Ishaan motivated netizens to grind harder at the gym as he posted a video of himself on Instagram Stories performing an astounding 12 reps of the arduous L-sit pull-ups.

In the video, he sported a black tank top over a matching pair of shorts with a cap and printed white socks as he used the ropes hung to his balcony's ceiling to do the pull-ups. The Beyond the Clouds actor jammed to Divine's popular song Bandana Gang ft. Sikander Kahlon playing in the background while he worked out. Along with posting the video, he also asked fans, "how many you got in full ROM?", while the caption of the following video read, "Scapular Retraction".

Check out Ishaan Khatter's Instagram Stories below:

About Ishaan Khatter's films

Ishaan Khatter was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Ananya Panday in director Maqbool Khan's drama film, Khaali Peeli. The film opened to negative responses from netizens and film critics alike and couldn't manage to impress either. However, Ishaan is all set to star alongside Katrina Kaif and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi next, in the upcoming horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot. The highly-anticipated Bollywood film has filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh at its helm while it is jointly bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their production banner, Excel Entertainment. As of now, details about Phone Bhoot's release date, plot, and supporting cast have been kept under wraps by the makers.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

