Ishaan Khatter Urges Fans To Donate Plasma Before Getting The COVID Vaccine

With the increase in Covid-19 cases in India, celebrities are using their social media platforms to help people in need. Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram account to urge people to donate plasma. While he has been actively sharing messages of people who need beds in the hospital on his story, he also took some time out to ask people to donate plasma. In the story, he shared a picture of the message he received where a user is requesting him to ask his fans to donate plasma before getting vaccinated. While he shared the screenshot, he wrote, "An important point. If you have had covid and recovered more than two weeks ago, please consider donating plasma before getting vaccinated." Check it out.

Ishaan Khatter urges fans to donate plasma

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself in nature. While celebrating Earth Day that falls on April 22, the actor wrote, "Anybody who devalues nature has probably forgotten it’s beauty. Nobody in their right mind would imagine doing harm upon it in its pure form.Let’s not forget the beauty we have all been born into. Let’s leave the planet in a better way than we were born into. Nationality, cast, creed, religion all immaterial. Mother Nature is the mother that we all share. Connect to nature.#earthdayeveryday". Check it out.

About plasma donation in India

As the covid cases in India are increasing, people are coming forward to donate plasma that will help the patient. The requirement of donating the plasma is that one has to be in the age group of 18-55 years with no underlying health factors. People who have recovered from the virus can also donate the plasma after 28 days of recovering. The weight should be over 50 kilos to be eligible. Various celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee and many more have come forward to ask their fans to do the good deed.

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

Ishaan Khatter is all set to appear next in the upcoming horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot. The film will also star actors, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The release date of the same has not been announced yet and is expected to release at the end of the year. He has also signed up for the historical war film, Pippa.

