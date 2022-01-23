Ishaan Khatter Wishes To Star In 'Indian Spider-Man' As He Goes Rock-climbing; See Pics

Well known for his roles in Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, A Suitable Boy and other hit films, Ishaan Khatter now wishes to venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Bollywood actor took to his Instagram account to share some glimpses from his rock-climbing adventures and expressed his desire to be cast as 'Indian Spider-Man'. The actor is currently gearing up for his role in Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Ishaan Khatter's wish to be cast in 'Indian Spider-Man'

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter headed to his Instagram account and shared a few glimpses from his recent rock-climbing adventures. In the pictures, he was seen showcasing his skill and agility as he seemed to be having the time of his life outdoors. He was seen wearing a black tank top and matching shorts, which he paired with a bright red beanie. The actor's caption read, "Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man? #photodump #climbing #spiderman". Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most recent Marvel release starring Tom Holland and the film received heaps of praise soon after its release. The makers of the film also released an all-new emotional poster of the film to celebrate its success.

The actor will soon be seen in Pippa, which has become one of the most-awaited Ishaan Khatter films. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The duo announced the release date of their upcoming film on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, called Vijay Diwas. Khatter took to social media to pay a tribute to the brave hearts as he announced the release date of his film. The movie will release on December 9, 2022, and will be backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. It will be set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war and will see Ishaan play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. He will step into the shoes of Mehta. From the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front in 1971 with his siblings. The film will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon, and fans await more details about the upcoming release.

Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter, Twitter/@dailyspiderkoo