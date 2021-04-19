Ishaan Khatter's 'Instagram Vs Reality' With Mom Neliima Azeem Leaves Everyone In Splits

Ishaan Khatter posted a hilarious ‘Instagram vs Reality' video of his home during the Covid-19 lockdown. The video began with shots of Ishaan Khatter's mother Neliima Azeem, posing pleasantly in the outdoors. The truth, on the other hand, could not have been more different. Neliima threw a fit when Ishaan took her chocolates away in the ‘reality' segment of the film. She also asked who he was to do such a thing at one point.

Ishaan Khatter's mother 'argues' with him over chocolates

Neliima Azeem can be heard saying, “Why have you kept my chocolates out? Who are you to do it?” She continued by saying, “I want my chocolate. Now. Don't do this to me. Ishaan, I have no life, I sit in my room.” Ishaan was not the one to give up so easily though. In reply, he said, “You have been eating one whole bar of chocolate, if not more, a day. And I have found this out after like, a week. And now you are getting mad at me…”

The conversation was not over at that though. Ishaan told his mother that she was developing an unhealthy dependency on chocolate to which she scolded him, asking who he was to question her. She said, “So, who are you? You are just my younger kid. Idiot! I want it now. Before my yoga, I want to have my chocolate.” When Ishaan still would not budge, she said she would not do her yoga and would even complain to her elder son Shahid Kapoor that her younger son was restricting and not letting her do what she wanted to do. Ishaan ended the video by saying "I rest my case" when he pointed out that his mother had put on 2.5kgs in less than a week because of all the chocolates she was eating.

A lot of celebrities took to the comments to express their feelings on the video. Among the many comments were comments belonging to Ishaan Khatter’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput who commented saying, "I WILL TELL SASHA" and “Hahahaha WHO ARE YOU!”. Shahid Kapoor also commented on the video by saying “Ohhhhhh the legend of mommy” to which Ishaan Khatter replied, “Senior you please control this legend.. I’m hanging from the ceiling in fear”.

