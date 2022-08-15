Ishaan Khatter's Pippa To Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur; List Of Upcoming Patriotic Films

India is currently celebrating 75 years of freedom on August 15, 2022. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, citizens have participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. While many are also celebrating by watching patriotic films on the occasion, here is a list of upcoming Bollywood patriotic films.

Pippa

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Pippa will follow the Indo-Pak war of 1971. In the film, Ishaan Khatter will play the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film. The movie is set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of a fighter pilot in her upcoming film Tejas. The movie reportedly follows the life of a fierce fighter pilot as it takes inspiration from a 2016 landmark event in the history of the Indian Air Force. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 5, 2022.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal will step into the shoes of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie will also see Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play pivotal roles. The makers of the film have kickstarted its production as the cast was last seen at a script reading session.

Gorkha

Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, the officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and its makers are expected to lock the script soon. The film was announced last year and will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a fierce soldier fighting against terrorists in his upcoming film Yodha. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@ishaankhatter