Ishaan Khatter's Reply To A Super Obsessed 'Dhadak' Movie Fan Is Utterly Sassy!

Ishaan Khatter often interacts with his fans on social media. He also keeps them updated about his daily life by sharing glimpses via Instagram stories. While Ishaan has been busy with his shooting schedule, he took some time out for his fans. Ishaan asked his fans to send in questions that he would answer through an ask me anything session on Instagram. While fans were asking questions to Ishaan, one of them confessed to binge-watching his film Dhadak. Here's how Ishaan replied to the fan and sent him a virtual hug.

Ishaan Khatter replies to a Dhadak fan

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram handle to conduct an ask me anything session. In the session, Ishaan asked his fans to say or ask anything that they want. A fan told Ishaan how he has been watching his film Dhadak for the past seven days and wrote, "I am really obsessed with Dhadak, I have watched continuous 7 times in 7 days. It is not going out of my mind.". Ishaan replied to the fan and wrote, "I promise you there is no Easter egg or hidden code in there. Relax, meditate.". Ishaan also added a sticker through which he sent his fan a virtual hug. Such a sassy reply!

Ishaan Khatter thanks fan for keeping him energetic

Through the 'AMA' session, Ishaan also thanked his fans for showering their love on him. A fan wrote, "How do you look so energetic all the time. You motivate us a lot." Ishaan replied to his fan's question and wrote, "You just replenished my energy with your kind words". He further asked his fan to keep doing the same and wrote, "Just keep the cycle going".

Details about Dhadak

Ishaan Khatter starred in Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 2018. The film was a remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat. The plot of the film revolved around Madhu and Parthavi, who fall in love with each other. Due to their differences in social status, they elope to live together. However, things take a major turn as Parthavi's father agrees to accept them. Apart from Ishaan and Janhvi, Dhadak cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Aishwarya Narkar, Shalini Kapoor, and Aditya Kapoor.

On the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot movie that also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.