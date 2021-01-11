Ishwak Singh To Next Star In Nikkhil Advani's Web-series Titled 'The Apartment'

Ishwak Singh is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Ishwak Singh’s movies like Tamasha, Veere Di Wedding, and more, prove the actor’s versatility in the industry without a doubt. He had a rather eventful 2020 as the popular Amazon Prime Video’s web-series, Paatal Lok proved to be a complete game-changer for him. Ishwak Singh’s on-screen performance as a badass cop in the thriller drama web-series won him many praises and he is now considered one of the most promising names in the industry. After becoming a household name with Paatal Lok, Ishwak Singh is all set to appear in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming short movie. Read further ahead to know more about Ishwak Singh’s movies.

Ishwak Singh to play the lead in Nikkhil Advani’s next project

After becoming a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry, Ishwak Singh will next be seen in Nikkhil Advani’s next project. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal character in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming short web-series that is titled The Apartment. This upcoming movie has formed a part of Unpaused, which is an anthology movie. In the movie that recently released, Ishwak Singh caught the eyes of many with his portrayal of a young man who goes “out of his way” in order to help a neighbor.

Ishwak Singh has revealed that he is very excited to become a part of this “big league” and confirmed that he is going to headline Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming web-series. He said that he has always admired Nikkhil Advani’s work and described the moviemaker as someone who allows “artistes to be fluid”.

The actor mentioned that this project came his way right after Amazon’s Paatal Lok. Ishwak Singh said that being able to tell a story with a “director’s vision” and the writing is one of the "greatest highs" for an actor. The artist also said that one should also be able to add their personal dimension into the character that they are going to portray on-screen. Ishwak Singh revealed that he is grateful for 2020 as the year has been “life-changing” for him because Paatal Lok put him in the spotlight and the “industry finally opened their arms” to him. The actor always wanted people to know what he can represent and now he finally has an identity of his own.

