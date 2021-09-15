IT Dept Surveys Sonu Sood's Residence; 6 Locations Under Scrutiny In All

The Income Tax department on Wednesday surveyed actor Sonu Sood's residence and office. As per Republic sources, this is not a search or seizure, but a survey, or an investigation. An income tax survey is carried out to ascertain the actual income that a taxpayer earned in a particular financial year. It involves the inspection of books and documents, and not their seizures.

Income Tax department surveys Sonu Sood's residence and office

Known for his philanthropy during the COVID pandemic, Sonu Sood's residence and office were surveyed by the Income Tax department on Wednesday. Sources inform that six locations of the actor are currently under the scrutiny of the Income Tax department. The survey will include Sood being asked certain questions about his source of income. Sonu Sood has not yet given a statement on the matter.

Sonu Sood's work in the past

Most recently, Sonu Sood came forward to extend a helping hand to children suffering from viral fever in Uttar Pradesh. Sood put out a tweet that asked those in need to reach out to him with ‘#UmeedBySonuSood’. Amid the recent surge in the number of cases of viral fever in Uttar Pradesh, the State Health Minister, Jai Pratap Singh assured the people that all possible steps were being taken to control the outbreak of the fever.

Read Sonu Sood's tweet here

हमने देखा की यूपी में बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चों के मामले बहुत हैं। अगर आप किसी ऐसे पीड़ित परिवार को जानते हैं तो उनकी रिक्वेस्ट #UmeedBySonuSood टैग का उपयोग कर के हमें भेंजें। हम उन तक इस मुश्किल घड़ी में संभव मदद पहुंचने की पूरीकोशिश करेंगे।@SoodFoundation🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2021

Sood was also recently announced as the ambassador for the Delhi government’s 'Desh Ke Mentors' Initiative that will give the actor the chance to mentor youngsters across the country. He took to Twitter to mention that he was ‘honoured and humbled to be given such an opportunity. He wrote, "Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative. Jai Hind"

Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2021

The actor also put in numerous efforts during the peak of COVID cases in the country. Not only did he help migrant workers, but also aided the less fortunate children in the country to avail of online classes. Apart from this, he also launched COVREG, an initiative to boost the COVID vaccination drive in rural parts of the country. His initiative aimed to gather volunteers to aid in vaccination registration in rural India, owing to digital literacy and vaccine hesitancy.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood