Anurag Basu Condoles Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise As A 'great Loss For The Fraternity'

Bollywood director Anurag Basu mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan and termed it as a great loss for the film fraternity. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

Speaking to Republic, Basu said, "It is a great loss for the fraternity. There is no other actor and there will be no other actor like Irfan Jhan. he had a long fight even for his family. It is very sad. Months before he was diagnosed he just came by my office and spoke to me about his plans... Our relationship goes back to television days."

Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

His team announced the sad news with a statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from euroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year. Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium. He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire and more films.

