IT Raids Madhu Mantena's Properties; Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Questioned In Pune

The Income-Tax department conducted raids at producer Madhu Mantena’s residence and offce in connection with the investigation into the alleged tax evasion involving celebrities of the film industry. This came in the wake of raids being carried out at 30 locations in Mumbai and other cities, includings residences of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. As per sources, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were quizzed on Wednesday, and the questioning could continue on Thursday.

READ: Tejashwi Politicises I-T Raids On Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu; 'first Netas Now Artists'

Bollywood celebrities under I-T scanner

Madhu Mantena’s links with KWAN talent agency, of which he was a co-promoter, is also under the scanner, sources said. His office for work related to KWAN in Andheri was raided on Wednesday and was being continued on Thursday. Some other members linked to the agency, could be quizzed too.

The I-T department is investigating alleged tax evasion by Phantom Films, a production company that was dissolved in 2018. Apart from Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the two other members of the partnership for Phantom Films were film directors, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane.

READ:I-T Raids Premises Linked To Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, Taapsee Pannu & KWAN Agency

Founded in 2013, Phantom Films produced numerous popular films like Queen, Udta Punjab, NH 10, Hunteerr, among others, before the quartet parted ways, though movies like Super 30 released after the split.

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were shooting for a movie on the outskirts of Pune and were quizzed by officials. As per sources, they could be questioned again on Thursday. Taapsee’s links with KRI talent management company is also being investigated, as per sources.

Around 30 locations were raided on Wednesday in Mumbai and Pune and two more locations. Electronic devices of the names under lens were seized.

READ:IT Dept Detects Rs 400-cr Black Income After Raids On Hyderabad-based Pharma Group

READ:CBI Raids Places In UP, MP In Coal Pilferage Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.