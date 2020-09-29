'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag': It Was A Task To Regenerate Same Magic, Says Payal Dev

Indian playback singer Payal Dev, who belted out some of the hit tracks like Genda Phool, Toxic, recently recreated Mika Singh's '90s chartbuster song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, for the upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny. Mika Singh also returned to croon the reprised version with singers Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Recently, Payal Dev revealed to Mid-Day that she usually avoids recreating old songs. However, the makers wanted it in a brand new form, hence she agreed. The singer also revealed that it was a very big task to regenerate the same type of magic in the iconic number.

Payal further revealed that collaborating with Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Badshah for a fun party track was an amazing experience for her. She said that all the three singers brought their unique touch to the song making it a wholesome party track. Payal added that she is very excited for the song’s release as it is packed with loads of entertainment and vibrant ambience.

Apart from Payal, Mika revealed that the sneak-peek of the song is a party invite to all the listeners. He also went on to reveal that he was quite happy to work with such talented artists for the song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Mika added that everyone involved with the re-creation of the song wants listeners and music lovers to enjoy and be entertained by it. Mika is also eagerly waiting for the track to be released. The song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, has been composed by Mika Singh and Payal Dev, rendered by Mika, Badshah and Neha Kakkar and penned by Mika, Payal Dev, Badshah and Mohsin Shaikh.

Mika gives a sneak peek into the song

On September 23, Singh took to Twitter and broke the big news about his upcoming project. The singer went on to announce his first collaboration with famous singers Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Mika Singh also posted a promo video of the upcoming album in which the three stars were all decked up for their track. The video also features choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The singer also wrote, "We are coming together for the very first time. Stay tuned only on". Take a look at the post below.

Hey Guys,

Get set go for the biggest collaboration of the millennium..

With my superstar bro @badboyshah and with the super hit machine @nehakakkar

We are coming together for the very first time..

Stay tuned only on ..... pic.twitter.com/OObA8SD8JT — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 23, 2020

About Payal Dev

Payal Dev also composed and crooned a song titled LOL from the upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny. The song was composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi. During an interview with Republic World, the singer said that she finds it liberating to compose songs on one’s own terms and conditions. She added that singing and composing songs are two different things and also require an equal amount of hard work behind.

