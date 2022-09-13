'It'd Leave Us Thinking: 'Vikram Vedha' Helmers Reveal Film Inspired By THIS Folklore

After the success of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, director duo Pushkar and Gayathri are all set to bring its official Hindi remake. The upcoming action thriller will star Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. While the film is scheduled to come out later this month, Pushkar and Gayathri recently opened up about the film's adaptation and what inspired them to write the story.

Directors Pushkar and Gayathri have earlier mentioned their action thriller is based on the tales of Vikram And Betaal. According to a report by ANI, the couple opened up about what inspired them to write the film's plot. The directors revealed they grew up listening to the folklore which left them wondering about many takeaways from the stories. They further added they 'adapted the nostalgia' while penning the characters of Vikram Vedha, which is set against an action-thriller backdrop.

The directors said, "The core of Vikram Vedha's story is inspired by the famous folklore of Vikram Betaal. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had. The treatment of the film draws reference from these legends, where every time the two characters face off, they are at a crossroads of a puzzling situation." "We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of the film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha. In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop," they added.

More about Vikram Vedha

The forthcoming action thriller will see Hrithik Roshan portraying the role of a fierce gangster Vedha and Saif Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of a cop named Vikram. Apart from the two Bollywood stars, the movie will also feature Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on September 30.