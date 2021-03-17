'It's a sickness': Monica Dogra pens strong note on being judged, 'commodifying' of women

While celebrities of the film industry often share their displeasure over online abuse and trolling, the unpleasant comments they receive a lot of times go beyond online world. Monica Dogra recently fumed over the different ways in which people judged her and hoped that people improve in this regard. The actor, who is currently in the news for web series The Married Woman, termed it as a ‘sickness’ and called it akin to 'commodifying' women.

Monica Dogra's note on being judged by society

Monica Dogra put out a strong tweet on Tuesday, sharing her unhappiness over the times people had judged her for her accent, looks and body. The David actor wrote that ‘deconstructing’ women and their bodies was like a ‘culture’ in the society.

Calling it like ‘commodifying’ women, she stated that it did not happen to men in the same manner. She hoped that people get better to move on from this ‘sickness’.

Netizens loved the actor’s post and stated that it was 'truth.' Some also tried to cheer her up by calling her ‘beautiful’ and asking her to ignore the criticism.

Monica's The Married Woman recently hit the web on March 8. Her role as a free-spirited artist bring a change into the domesticated life of Riddhi Dogra's character is being loved by her fans

Monica, who is also a singer, has worked in movies like Rock On!!, Dhobhi Ghat as well. One of her recent ventures before that was What Are the Odds that released last year.

Image credit: Instagram@monicadogra