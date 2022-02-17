'It's A Stick On': Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Fan's 'Awara' Tattoo, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several prominent faces of Bollywood. Be it work commitments or casually strolling on the streets, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams. Speaking of which, on Thursday, February 17, it was actor Ranbir Kapoor who caught the attention of paparazzi while stepping out of the Mumbai Airport. However, what stole the entire limelight was the actor's unique reaction to a fan's tattoo.

Ranbir Kapoor's priceless reaction

In a video that thas aken the social media by storm, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking out of the airport premises in a comfy all-grey avatar. With a mask covering his face, the Brahmastra star rounded off his latest look with his signature cap. Only a few seconds in the clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen entering his luxurious vehicle. However, as soon as he is about to leave, something disbelieving occurs.

An ardent fan of the star, immediately shows his new tattoo to the Rockstar actor. The fan of Ranbir imprinted the Hindi word 'Awara' on his wrist. For those unaware, 'Awara' is also one of the iconic films directed by Raj Kapoor. Hence, the word holds a special place in Ranbir's heart. As soon as the fan flaunted his new tattoo, in front of the actor, Ranbir was left in total disbelief. At first, he said, 'It's a stick on'. However, when the fan urged Ranbir Kapoor to check it himself. He confirmed the tattoo was real and gave a thumbs up to the fan before leaving. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Take a look at the viral video below:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a lot projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. Last year, he also jetted off to Delhi alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the shooting of Luv Ranjan's next.

(Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla)