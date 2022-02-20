'It's A Wrap': Disha Patani Shares Joyous Pictures From The Sets Of 'Ek Villain Returns'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani
Disha Patani has a busy year lined up as she is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller drama is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Touted as a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain, the film's cast also includes John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film, which was originally scheduled for release on February 11, 2022, will now premiere on July 8, 2022.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actor, who often treats fans with fun-filled social media posts, dropped a picture in one of her Instagram stories. In the picture, Patani can be seen smiling with her team as she announced the wrap up for the shooting of Ek Villain Returns. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap #ekvillainreturns".
Earlier in November 2021, Arjun Kapoor, who is also a part of Ek Villain Returns, announced the wrap of his schedule for the film. Taking to his Instagram handle on November 1, the Ishaqzaade actor uploaded a photo of him striking a pose in the midst of a scenic location. Looking embroiled in deep thoughts, he can be seen in an all-black outfit. Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous."
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.