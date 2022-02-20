'It's A Wrap': Disha Patani Shares Joyous Pictures From The Sets Of 'Ek Villain Returns'

Disha Patani has a busy year lined up as she is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller drama is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Touted as a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain, the film's cast also includes John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film, which was originally scheduled for release on February 11, 2022, will now premiere on July 8, 2022.

Disha Patani wraps up shooting for Ek Villain Returns

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actor, who often treats fans with fun-filled social media posts, dropped a picture in one of her Instagram stories. In the picture, Patani can be seen smiling with her team as she announced the wrap up for the shooting of Ek Villain Returns. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap #ekvillainreturns".

Earlier in November 2021, Arjun Kapoor, who is also a part of Ek Villain Returns, announced the wrap of his schedule for the film. Taking to his Instagram handle on November 1, the Ishaqzaade actor uploaded a photo of him striking a pose in the midst of a scenic location. Looking embroiled in deep thoughts, he can be seen in an all-black outfit. Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous."

What's next on Disha Patani's work front

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani will also star in Yodha . She recently wrapped up shooting for the actioner. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on November 11, 2022. On wrapping up the shoot of Yodha, Disha uploaded some pictures from the sets and wrote, "Thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha".

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani