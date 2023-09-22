It's Kriti Sanon Vs Nupur Sanon: Ganapath To Clash With Tiger Nageswara Rao On Dussehra

Kriti Sanon has established herself as a popular actress in India. After making her debut in 2014 alongside Mahesh Babu in Nenokkadine, Kriti has appeared alongside the likes of Prabhas, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. Now, her sister Nupur Sanon is making her pan-India debut with Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. Turns out that Tiger Nageswara Rao will be locking horns at the box office with Kriti and Jackie Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1.

3 things you need to know

Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee.

Nupur Sanon made her acting debut with the web series Pop Kaun (2022).

Nupur will be making her feature film debut with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Nupur Sanon vs Kriti Sanon at the box office

Nupur Sanon’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is set for October 20 release. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film Ganapath Part 1 will also hit the big screens on October 20. The two films will be effectively clashing at the box office on Dussehra. Nupur also shared an Instagram stories, writing, “It’s SANON vs SANON on 20th October! And I couldn’t be happier.”

(Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are currently set to clash on the global box office with their respective releases | Image: Instagram)

Kriti also posted her younger sister's Instagram stories on her handle.

Kriti Sanon’s feels proud about Nupur’s pan-India film

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a poster of Tiger Nageswara Rao. She wrote, “Nothing makes me feel prouder than to launch my sister’s first Pan India film poster.” She revealed that Nupur's character in the film will be will be Sara.

Nupur Sanon was supposed to be working on the Telugu film Kannappa. However, the actress has now walked out of the film due to issues in scheduling. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, recently won a National Film Award for her role in the 2021 film Mimi.