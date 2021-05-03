'It’s Natural To Reciprocate Love': Sushmita Sen Shares Pic Captured By Boyfriend Rohman

Acotr Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture that was clicked by her longtime boyfriend and partner, Rohman Shawl. The picture is a simple nature shot of a bunch of leaves with one among them standing out in stark contrast to the rest. In a sea of fresh green leaves, the sole yellow leaf seems like a sign of beauty, even if it is a sign of decay. Sushmita Sen had a message of love to spread along with the picture she shared. She said, “It’s natural to reciprocate love”. She added a heart and a smiley after her words. She also tagged her boyfriend whilst crediting him for the picture and followed it up with a kiss emoji.

Sushmita Sen's message of love

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, is a model who is originally from Kashmir. The two of them are open about their relationship and often turn up on each other's social media handles. Some criticised the couple for their 15 year age gap but that has never stopped them from being affectionate with each other and showering the viewers with PDA. The two of them have been in a relationship for about four years now and they have shared that they do not have any plans of tying the knot.

Rohman Shawl often turns up on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram and the two are often seen together on live sessions. On many such live sessions, they have been asked about their future plans and the two always laugh it off. Rohman Shawl, according to Sushmita Sen, is a part of her family and she does not need anything more than that. Shawl even revealed that he is a father to her children and also a friend, as per DNA. Further, the DNA report also revealed that the two of them do not want to hide anything and when marriage was on the cards they would share it with the world, but for now, they were just taking things as they come and are enjoying being a family together. He also said that she inspired him to be his best self and do better in every field.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.