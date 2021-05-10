Ivan Ayr Talks About 'Meel Patthar', Says It's About 'travelling But Not Getting Anywhere'

Meel Patthar, which means Milestone, has been a film that has been greatly praised in the International Film Festival circuit. Director Ivan Ayr is enjoying the great Meel Patthar reviews that have been pouring in and is also opening up about what he has actually tried to achieve through the medium of the film. He revealed to PTI that the main thought he had tried to capture was what if we were stuck in a journey without actually reaching somewhere? The plot follows Ghalib, a freshly bereaved middle-aged truck driver who is the only one in his business to have driven 500,000 kilometres. However, the achievement comes with the risk of losing his job to a newer recruit, Pash.

"The initial idea was to kind of portray the life of somebody who is away from home so maybe feels a sense of detachment from home and also is travelling but not really travelling, moving from one place to another all the time, but not really getting anywhere, stuck inside a compartment with this feeling that 'I'm in control' but not necessarily in control of their life and destiny," Ayr told PTI in a Zoom interview. Ivan Ayr, who marked his major film debut with Netflix's police drama Soni, found "strong irony" in the concept and wanted to explore it poetically, weaving in themes including personal identity, sadness, salvation, job anxiety, and the class gap within the working-class culture. Ivan Ayr, who pursued electrical engineering before pursuing postgraduate studies in English literature, screenwriting, and directing in the United States, believed the tale would enable him to connect with audiences.

"Essentially, the idea was that a veteran truck driver who felt things were going fine realises what he has lost. That sense of loss kind of just dawns on him and he realises it was probably because of his own doing he kind of finds closure and comes to terms with the fact that he's not really in control of things. These were some of the threads," the director said.

The director said he wished to explore the "insecurities, aspirations and opinions" of people who spent days travelling long stretches of roads in their truck. "One of the things I wanted to do with the film was to show the tender side of seemingly very tough people. Just because they drive these massive machines and have this skill of being in control all the time and driving night and day, you kind of have this perception that they're sort of hardened and emotionless folks, which is, of course, not the reality," Ayr said.

