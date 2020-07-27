I've Been Replaced By Star Kids Because They Wanted Well-known Actor: Ronjini Chakraborty

Actor Ronjini Chakraborty opened up about the insider-outsider debate in an interview with a news daily. She revealed her experience of losing out on an opportunity to a star kid. However, Chakraborty accepted it by calling it a part of every profession and agreed to move forward by working hard. Check out what the Bollywood actor said. Read on:

Ronjini Chakraborty on nepotism in the film industry

Bollywood actor Ronjini Chakraborty spoke about her work in a recent interview with a news portal. She shared her awareness about the insider-outsider debate and nepotism. She also recalled her experience by explaining how many times had she lost out on an opportunity that went to a star kid. The actor disclosed that the makers wanted a well-known celebrity in place of her for the project. But Ronjini Chakraborty said she accepted that it was a part of every profession and happened more in the entertainment industry.

Ronjini Chakraborty also revealed that if one agreed to be in this business of art, they need to move forward by working harder. She added by saying that else they would have to look at it as a ‘very pure form of art’ where they do not get attached to the industry like theatre artists. The actor explained that those people did not live in Mumbai but places like Puducherry, among others. Moreover, she said that they 'created something on their own'.

Ronjini Chakraborty said she did not want to be negative about the same and believed that the audience was the ‘main star’. The actor revealed how she desired to connect with them via her performance. She described her dreams and strived to be 'great' enough for the audience to pay ₹500 to watch her work. Chakraborty called it a 'logical process' and said she wished the producers to choose her and believe that the actor’s face value would help them earn money out of the project.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Ronjini Chakraborty's inspiration in Bollywood

Ronjini Chakraborty revealed her inspiration in Bollywood. The actor said that she looked up to Irrfan Khan and still does. Chakraborty said that she wanted to cultivate the late star’s qualities and how Irrfan Khan inspired her not to limit herself to any medium, genre, or region.



Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.