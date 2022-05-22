J&K: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Joins Kashmiri Pandits Protest At Sheikhpora In Budgam

Filmmaker and eminent Kashmiri Pandit Ashoke Pandit often speaks up against violence and inequality against Kashmiri Pandits and voices his opinion. The director has now attended a Kashmiri Pandits protest as he took a stand against the violence they are suffering across the country. He also visited the Vessu Migrant camp and visited a home in which three Kashmiri Pandit families lived as he gave his followers firsthand witness to the lives they live.

Ashoke Pandit at Kashmiri Pandit protest in Sheikhpora in Budgam

Bollywood director Ashoke Pandit made his way to a Kashmiri Pandit protest in Sheikhpora in Budgam and was spotted at the location with others who shared the same beliefs as him. He mentioned at the protest that Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was fatally shot by terrorists was a 'symbol of the community'. He mentioned that false information is being spread about the community and that it is the Lieutenant Governor's duty to speak to each Kashmiri Pandit. As per ANI, he said,

"You electrocuted the gates as if we had done something wrong. A strong committee should be made by the centre and PM Modi. It's LG's duty to speak to each one of us. Rahul Bhat is a symbol of our community. One to one dialogue should happen. False information is passed to the centre."

The director also visited the Vessu Migrant camp and showed his followers the situation of Kashmiri Pandits. He mentioned that the house he visited there had three families living in it and was in a bad condition. He also stated that lies are being spread that the conditions of Kashmiri Pandits are improving and urged the centre and the state government to come to the ground level to witness first-hand how Kashmiri Pandits live.

This video shot today depicts that #KashmiriPandits continue to live in agony since last 32 yrs .

Things have not changed .

Location- Vessu Migrant camp #Kashmir . #Rohingyas have more respect in J&K than the Victims of terrorism .

Rahul Bhat's death

Terrorists opened fire at Rahul Bhat when he was at the Tehsildar's office on May 12, from close proximity. He was admitted to a hospital in Budgam after he sustained injuries and was later taken to a medical facility in Srinagar as he was in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital in Srinagar. Several protests have broken out across the country as individuals demand justice for the youngster's demise.

