'Jaane Chale Jaate Hein Kahan': Neena Gupta Mourns Anil Dharker's Demise

Author and journalist Anil Dhaker passed away on March 26, 2021. He had undergone a bypass procedure in Mumbai on Thursday. Soon after that, he lost his life according to his former colleague. Recently, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to grieve the loss of the journalist. She expressed in her caption that, Dharker's death came as a piece of unbelievable news to her. "Jaane Kaha chale jaate hai", she wrote.

In the picture, Neena Gupta and Anil Dharker embraced each other lovingly as they posed for the camera. The Badhaai Ho actor was seen giggling as Dharker held her close. Dia Mirza sent her condolences to the actor in the comment section. She said that she too was "saddened by the news".

Neena Gupta mourns the loss of Anil Dharker

Fans too left their condolences for the journalist's death in the comment section. They put messages of "Rest In Peace" and expressing their shock over the news. They also put folded hands emojis and hearts for Anil Dharker. Many even added crying and sad emojis.

Who is Anil Dharker?

Anil Dharker was a renowned journalist and author. He had also been a part of the advisory committee of the film censor board. He has also acted as an editor for many renowned news publications. In 2005, he wrote the book The Romance of Salt based on the Dandi March conducted by Mahatma Gandhi. Anil Dharker is survived by his daughter Ayesha Dharker and ex-wife Imtiaz Dharker.

After the news of his demise was broken to the world, many celebrities took to their Twitter handles to express their condolences towards the late author's family, friends and followers. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker called Anil Dharker's death "an irreparable loss". Author Aseem Chhabra reminisced on the memories of Anil helping him while writing his book Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, the Star. He also shared a few excerpts from their conversations.

Mera Naam Joker actor Simi Garewal shared that she was shocked to hear the news. She said that she was in touch with the late author and his friend Amy Fernandes. She went on to say that Anil Dharker's death resulted in the "loss of a beautiful mind" and "a forever friend" for her.

Bollywood grieves the loss of Anil Dharker

Terribly saddened with the news of the passing of Anil Dharker…



It’s an irreparable loss to the world of Literature!!

Will cherish every meeting and discussion we have had! ðŸ™‡‍â™‚ï¸



Heartfelt condolences to Ami and Ayesha! ðŸ™#AnilDharker pic.twitter.com/o60pv8z3A4 — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 26, 2021

#AnilDharker helped me out a lot when I wrote my book #ShashiKapoorTheHouseholderTheStar - from giving me an interview to hosting the book’s launch in Bombay. I will always be grateful to him. Here are excerpts from my book where I write about Anil and Shashi’s friendship. pic.twitter.com/R3RkkWLycM — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) March 26, 2021

Am shocked!! #AnilDharker msgd that he was 'anxious' about his surgery. Yesterday I chatted with Amy thru it.. till Anil was stable..& then we both rejoiced! This is tragic! Such a loss of a beautiful mind..& a forever friend.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 26, 2021

(Image courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram)

