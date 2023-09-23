Last Updated:

Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Shares BTS Photos Full Of Food, Family And Fun From Sets

Kareena Kapoor made her OTT debut with the recent film Jaane Jaan. The actress shared pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the film's set.

Kareena Kapoor made her digital debut with the recent mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. Released on September 21, the actress has been gaining praise for her performance in the movie. 

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot.

The actress also shared photos with the cast and crew of the show. 

Kareena's family Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh were regular visitors on the film's set. Vijay Varma commented in a recent interview that he was inspired by Kareena's family being on set. 

The actress shared a video of the behind-the-scenes with the caption, I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming.

She shared the clips on the eve of Jaane Jaan's release, on September 20 and wrote, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming"

Kareena Kapoor also shared photos with her co-stars from the film. She also shared a snap with her older son Taimur on set. 

