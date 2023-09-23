Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Shares BTS Photos Full Of Food, Family And Fun From Sets

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor made her digital debut with the recent mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. Released on September 21, the actress has been gaining praise for her performance in the movie.
Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot.
Kareena's family Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh were regular visitors on the film's set. Vijay Varma commented in a recent interview that he was inspired by Kareena's family being on set.
She shared the clips on the eve of Jaane Jaan's release, on September 20 and wrote, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming"