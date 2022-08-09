Jaaved Jaaferi is among the notable artists in Bollywood who has garnered massive praise for his performances in movies and tv shows. The actor is best known for his iconic performances in movies namely Karm Yodha, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Salaam Namaste, Jajantaram Mamantaram, Bang Bang!, Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and many more. While the actor enjoyed a positive response from fans for his recently released web series Jaadugar, he opened up about how he hasn't received many awards despite being a part of critically-acclaimed films over the years.

Jaaved Jaaferi reflects on not receiving an award for his film Dhamaal

According to a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about how the 2007 Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal should've gotten him more than it did. He further reflected on how he should have received an award for his performance as Manav Shrivastav in the film while adding that performing the role wasn't as easy as it looked on screen.

He stated, “Dhamaal, I think, should have, got me more than it did. I didn’t get any award for Dhamaal actually. I just feel that itna easy nahi hai jitna lagta hai (it’s not as easy as it looks).” Jaaved Jaaferi earlier stated how he swears by the mantra of going with the flow and staying excited about the work he does in life. He even mentioned that he doesn't plan his career and added how he keeps enjoying what he does while giving his 100%.

"I don't plan my career, I just go with the flow. I wanted to be happy with what I was doing. Most of the work I did, I did connect to it but sometimes you do things as you need to do it. What I have always followed is that to stay excited about your work, you need to love your work and look forward to doing something new. I learnt a lot and competed with myself in bettering what I did last. I want to be better. You have to enjoy what you do and give your 100 per cent for whatever work you do,” Jaaferi told PTI in a Zoom interview.

(Image: @jaavedjaaferi/Instagram)