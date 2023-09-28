Jab We Met 2 On The Cards? Director Imtiaz Ali Spills The Beans | Exclusive

Rumour mills have been abuzz with news that actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting for a sequel to their 2007 blockbuster hit film Jab We Met. It all started when a news report claimed that Jab We Met 2 was on the cards and that exes - Kapoor and Khan, would be collaborating yet again. Speculations were even rife that director Imitaz Ali, who helmed Jab We Met, would be directing the sequel.

But, is Jab We Met 2 really on the cards?

We recently got in touch with the Rockstar filmmaker and asked him if he was working on the sequel for Jab We Met. Here's what he had to say.

3 things you need to know

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan headlined the 2007 film Jab We Met.

The actors, who were dating at the time, broke up during the filming of the movie.

Before the makers named the film Jab We Met, it had many working titles at that point. Geet was one of them.

Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Director Imtiaz Ali, who will be seen as a judge on NatGeo's photography show #nofilterbyIndiGo, spilled the beans on the sequel of Jab We Met. When we asked the filmmaker if he was working on a script for Jab We Met 2, he said he didn't have a story for the sequel. He said he'd heard of the rumours that the sequel was in the making but refrained from commenting on it.

(Jab We Met released in 2007 | image: X)

"Well, I don't have a story for Jab We Met 2," Imtiaz Ali told Republic. "I've heard of these and read these articles in the newspaper. So, let's see what happens. Nobody asked me before printing these. So I can't comment."

Imtiaz Ali's next project is a biopic

Imtiaz Ali is currently working on his next project, Netflix original titled Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. It is slated to release in 2024.

A biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila is the untold story of Punjab's original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who were both assassinated minutes before they were set to perform in Mehsampur, Punjab. Considered one of the best live stage performers in Punjab to date, Chamkila emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to fame in the 80s. His songs were social commentaries or devotionals and became massive hits at the time.