'Jab We Met', 'Cocktail' And Other Films That Were Major Fashion Trendsetters

Bollywood, on many occasions, has influenced the audience's taste. One aspect that has been constantly influenced by Bollywood is fashion. Year after year we see theatres filling with numerous movies. Some of them stay with us even after they finish their run at the box office primarily due to fashion. Here are some of the films that changed fashion considerably.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani And Kiara Advani: Who Rocked High-slit The Best?

Films that paved the way for newer fashion trends

1. Jab We Met

Jab We Met is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor played the role of a care-free, extroverted Geet that has stayed in our hearts forever. Kapoor brought in the style of Patiala salwar and T-shirts paired with ballets that became a major fashion trend. Not to forget the black corset on a white blouse paired with a long skirt from the song, Yeh Ishq Haye.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Fashionista’s Dream With Her Street Dancer 3D Promotional Outfits

2. Cocktail

Deepika Padukone surely redefines the way fashion is perceived every time she makes an appearance on the silver screen. She took this game a notch higher in her film Cocktail. She set major fashion goals with her Coachella-esque outfits and Aztec prints. Almost everyone wanted to get their hands on those uber-stylish brown shorts that Deepika, aka Veronica, donned in the film.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Feature On Louis Vuitton's Campaign

3. Main Hoon Na

Do you also hoard up on cardigan sweaters and pullovers? Shahrukh Khan has set this trend. Main Hoon Na got in the trend of the sweater paired with scarfs. One can also not forget the chiffon sarees that Sushmita Sen donned throughout the movie in those larger than life, dreamy scenes. The makers of Main Hoon Na did not just give us another iconic movie to binge but also gave us remarkable costumes that are never going out of style.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor To Rekha: Celebrity-approved Blouse Styles That Will Give Your Sari An Edge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.