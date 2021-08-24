Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Move In With Son Tiger Shroff At His Swanky New Residence

For actor Tiger Shroff's parents, Jacky and Ayesha, family time is of supreme importance and the duo believes that the best way to establish this is by living together. As Tiger is mushrooming into a Bollywood superstar by delivering consecutive blockbusters, swooning the audience with his exceptional dancing and martial arts skills, the actor has bought a swanky new residence in Mumbai, which is also home to other popular celebrities. Jackie Shroff is set to move into his son's ultra-exclusive and safe gated residence with his wife as well as daughter Krishna.

More about Tiger Shroff's new residence in Mumbai

The actor's hard work and persistence have made him a successful actor today and he has rightly invested in a luxurious abode, an 8BHK apartment situated in a posh Mumbai locality. The family, which earlier used to live in a rented space, will now call this gated complex, providing a cosmopolitan culture, community living, and unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea which is located in a much sought-after neighborhood in Mumbai, their home. The residence is also famous for providing the best amenities for its dwellers.

The gorgeous property is a dream abode for anyone, consisting of an outdoor fitness station, artificial rock climbing area as well as a star-gazing deck, making it a constant chilling zone for celebrities. Apart from Tiger, other famous personalities residing in the glamourous locality include Rani Mukherjee, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Meghna Ghai Puri, Disha Patani.

Actor Jackie Shroff's friendly demeanour is a favourite with the people surrounding his residence. With breathtaking views of the expansive Arabian sea surrounding the celeb family, Tiger's new abode is surely a sight for sore eyes in every sense of the term.

More about the Heropanti actor's career

The Baaghi actor has achieved several milestones after making his debut with the 2014 action film Heropanti. Shroff is best known for his commercially successful action films Baaghi (2016) and its sequel Baaghi 2, and War (2019). The actor also featured in Student of the year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Apart from this, Shroff also shared the new teaser of his upcoming film Ganpath a few days back. Sharing the teaser, the release date of the film has also been announced. The film, which has Kriti Sanon starring opposite Tiger, will premiere on December 23, 2022. The actor will also be next seen in the action film Heropanti 2.

