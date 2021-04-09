Jackie Shroff Answers Questions About Gorillas In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram handle and answered questions on gorillas in a hilarious video. The actor is portraying the character of a man disguised as a gorilla in Hello Charlie, that released today on an OTT platform. The hilarious video of Jackie Shroff is doing the rounds on social media, read on to know what he has stated in the video.

Jackie Shroff answers questions about gorillas

Jackie Shroff captioned the video he posted online as, “Got questions about gorillas? Here are the answers!” The first question that Jackie came across was, “Why do gorillas eat bananas?” The actor responded to the question by saying, “You should eat them too. Bananas are supposed to be bloody good”. He further added that if one wants extra strength, they must eat bananas for the same.

The next question reads, “Why do gorillas have big muscles?” The actor stated that gorillas have big muscles because they eat bananas. He further added that he eats small portions of bananas and therefore has “some muscles”. The next question that followed was “Why do gorillas have big nostrils?” Jackie Shroff said, “bigger the finger, bigger the nostril. Right?” Another question that Shroff answered was, “Where do gorillas live?” and stated that gorillas live next to his house, at teenbatti. But he quickly said that gorillas obviously live in jungles. Watch the video of the same below.

Jackie Shroff’s video

Netizens react to Jackie Shroff’s latest

A number of netizens gushed to the video to leave their comments on the post. Many people wrote, “Awesome” and “apna bhidu” in the comments. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Details about Hello Charlie

Hello Charlie’s release date is set on April 9, 2021, on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are bankrolling it under the banner of Excel Movies. The Hello Charlie cast of the movie includes Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Shloka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Hello Charlie will feature Jackie Shroff playing the role of MD Makwana, who is a wanted fraudster and thus disguises himself as Toto, a gorilla. While Aadar Jain plays the role of Charlie, who is a young man asked to escort Toto, the gorilla into the circus. The movie has Andre Menezes as its cinematographer and will be edited by Chandan Arora and Mitesh Soni.

Promo Image Source: Jackie Shroff's Instagram

