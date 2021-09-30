Jackie Shroff Becomes Ambassador Of India's All Living Things Environment Film Festival

The All Living Things Environment Film Festival is back with its second edition. The film festival aims to bring compelling environmental narratives to its audience's notice with 44 films and 31 countries. Legendary Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also joined hands with the film festival and became its goodwill ambassador with Mrunmayee Deshpande and others.

Jackie Shroff is a passionate environmentalist who often promotes animal and plant conservation. The actor's social media handle is filled with posts urging people to save the environment. As ALT EFF is India's first and only environmental film festival, Jackie Shroff believes it is a great medium to educate people about sustainability.

Jackie Shroff on ALT EFF

Talking about the festival and its aim, he said, "Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films." The actor further congratulated the film festival and wished them luck for their "great initiative." "It's a great medium of education for survival and sustainability. Let's educate ourselves and our kids through such fine films at such a festival that talks about the basics of the forest, the water, the air, the food and the soil," he added.

More about ALT EFF

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is set to take place between October 9 and October 17, 2021. The film festival has divided 44 films into 10 groups of various genres. These genres are Activision, Drive Thru Shorts, Midnight Trails, Sapling Stories, What's On Your Plate?, New Voices, A Chasm Of Hope, Flux & Forum, Deep Dive Features and Programmer's Choice. While the festival's first edition was held physically, the second edition would take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALT EFF welcomed Jackie Shroff as their ambassador last year in December. Introducing Jackie Shroff, the film festival wrote, "A warm hello and welcome to Mr Jackie Shroff - ALT EFF ambassador." The film festival further mentioned environmental work done by Jackie Shroff. They wrote, "Jackie Shroff is one of India's most accomplished Bollywood film stars and he has appeared in more than 220 films in varied languages. His philanthropic efforts for the environment include planting over a thousand trees at his farm, many of which are grown from heritage seeds sourced from the jungles around the places he visits. He is passionate about environmental conservation, actively encourages the planting of native trees and is in the process of setting up an heirloom seed bank for generations to come."

