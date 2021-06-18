Jackie Shroff Celebrates 28 Years Of 'Aaina'; Shares Fan-made Collage And BTS Pic

It's been 28 years since Deepak Sareen's love triangle movie Aaina starring Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Deepak Tijori released in theatres. As the movie released on June 18, 1993, the film's lead actor, Jackie Shroff took to his social media page to celebrate the milestone by sharing some fan-made collages.

Jackie Shroff celebrates 28 years of Aaina

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jackie reposted some fan-made collages and posters for Aaina to celebrate its completion of 28 years. The first post shared by the actor is a collage of several stills from the film featuring him and his co-actors. He followed it up by reposting Bollywood costume designer Anna Singh's story in which she shared the poster of the movie and wrote that she loved working in the movie with Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh. He also reposted a throwback picture that was shared by a user. The picture shows Juhi Chawla, Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh smiling for the photo which was clicked while they were shooting for the film. Check out the pictures below.

More about Aaina

In the movie, Juhi Chawla and Amrita Singh played the roles of sisters Reema and Roma Mathur. While Reema is very shy, Roma is a spoiled brat who always likes to have all the attention. They both fall in love with the same man Ravi Saxena played by Jackie Shroff. Roma ends up winning his heart but on the day of their marriage, she abandons him as she gets the chance to star in a film. A furious Ravi marries Reema to save her family's reputation. The film then shows Ravi and Reema trying to get comfortable and eventually fall in love with each other while Roma who comes back feels scorned and tries to do everything in her power to destroy her sister's marriage. The movie went on to become a success and solidified Juhi Chawla's career as a lead actor and Amrita Singh also got a lot of appreciation for her negative role. The film was remade later as Aayanaki Iddaru in Telugu, Kalyana Vaibhogam in Tamil and Yare Nee Abhimani in Kannada.

A look at Jackie Shroff's movies

Jackie was recently seen in the movies Hello Charlie and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi, Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The actor will also appear in Siva's action drama Annaatthe. In the Tamil flick, he will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. The movie is slated to release on November 4, 2021.

IMAGE: JACKIE SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.