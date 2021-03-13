Jackie Shroff Did Not Need Costume Designing In 'OK Computer'; Here's Why

Disney Plus Hotstar's new sci-fi fantasy comedy series Ok Computer is gearing up for its release. The series trailer of the series was dropped recently and netizens have showered it with a lot of love. The series also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role alongside Radhika Apte and Vijay Verma. Shroff has played the character of Pushpak in the series who believes that technology is the real reason why the human race is progressing for the worse. He also loves nature and his appearance will be proof of it in the series. Recently, Jackie Shroff revealed the reason why his character did not need a costume department.

Jackie Shroff's character's costume in OK Computer

In a media statement, Jackie Shroff said that his character in the series believes that technology is important but not tat the cost of harming the environment. Since his character was an ardent environment protector he suggested that he should wear an outfit made from fallen leave and flowers to suit its beliefs. But he said that his creative team suggested that he should be naked and he went along with the idea. He also said that he hopes the audience enjoys the quirks of his role in OK Computer.

The creative team suggested the part about being bare naked and I incorporated that into my character. While watching the series, I hope audiences find joy in the quirks because I have enjoyed playing this role. READ | Rhea Kapoor reacts to Radhika Apte-Vijay Verma starrer 'OK Computer' trailer

OK Computer plot, release dated and other details

This Disney Plus Hotstar original is directed by Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. It is written and co-produced by Anand Gandhi. The plot of the series revolves around an Artificial Intelligence-driven world wherein a self-driven car rams into a human being. This accident opens floodgates of how harming AI can be and whether how should it be tried in court. Vijay Verma's character Saajan Kundu is of the opinion that it was a preplanned murder executed by a robot. But Radhika Apte's character Lakshmi defends AI by saying that three laws of robotics prevent it from harming any human being. The series will be available exclusively for the subscribers of Disney Plus Hotstar on March 26, 2021.

Image courtesy-Screengrab from OK Computer trailer