Jackie Shroff 'finally' Gets Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph & It's Not A Conventional One

Bollywood's veteran actors- Suneil Shetty and Jackie Shroff recently took sat on the hot seat of the Sony Television's quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On Monday, Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and talked about finally getting his hands on an autograph of the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. He posted a picture of an autographed necktie. Take a look.

Jackie Shroff finally gets his hands on Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Khal Nayak star Jackie Shroff posted a picture of an autographed necktie. Sharing the same, he wrote, "@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason, it didn't happen." "KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever," he added.

The picture posted showed Bachchan had signed the necktie and penned, "To Jackie Bhidu. Love, Amitabh Bachchan." The iconic actor also mentioned the date, September 18, 2021, and added KBC. Bhidu is what Shroff is fondly referred to by his fans and co-actors. Jackie Shroff's Instagram handle is also named 'Apna Bhidu' that translates to 'our buddy/pal.'

Many Shroff's fans and followers reacted to his latest post with red hearts, heart-eyed faces and fire emoticons. The actor's son, Tiger Shroff also dropped heart emojis in his comment. Actor Rohit Roy commented, "Rockstars. OG. Dadda and Anna." Bhawana Somaaya wrote, "It looks so good."

On Sunday, his friend and actor Suniel Shetty also dropped a picture on his Instagram handle showing him on the sets of KBC with Shroff. As for the caption, he wrote in his typical Mumbai style, "Kidhar apun log? (where are we?) @apnabhidu. Friendship. Friendship goals. Hero."

Shetty also dropped a picture featuring himself and Bachchan from the sets of the reality quiz show. He captioned it as, "Wonderstruck as always at the knowledge and discipline one can imbibe from the legend, the mighty Mr Bachchan. After that, you always walk away a crorepati. Thank you for the moments Amit Ji."

(Image: Instagram/ApnaBhidu/Amitabhbachchan)