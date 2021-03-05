Jackie Shroff Gets A Gentle Smack From Ayesha Jhulka, As He Says, “aadha Kabar Mein”

Jackie Shroff is known as an honest and straightforward person by many who have known him for long. The actor often gets candid about his views and expressed himself quite freely regardless of the occasion. He has recently headed to Lonavala to donate an ambulance to an animal shelter alongside actor Ayesha Jhulka. He spoke in brief about his understanding of nature and compassion towards animals. However, he said something in his speech that made Ayesha give him a little slap on the arm, after he had officially made the donation.

Jackie Shroff's “aadha kabar mein” statement

His fans are well-aware of the fact that Jackie Shroff does not mince his words and puts forth his views in a direct manner. His honest approach often gets applauded by his followers and the same cane be witnessed in the latest video of the actor that has gone viral. He was present in Lonavala to donate an ambulance for needy animals and made a heartfelt speech after the donation ceremony. He talked about how it is the responsibility of people from his generation to give the best kind of education to their children and help in contributing towards nature.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness, Shares Throwback Video | Watch

He soon got cheers from the crowd, who told him that he was going in the right direction. The actor further emphasised about how they should teach their children empathy and make them understand about the concerns regarding nature. He then said the statement in Hindi which says, “aadha kabar mein”, which roughly means that he is halfway to the coffin. He received a gentle slap on the arm by Ayesha, who didn’t seem to like the statement. She then asked about whether he was talking about her, to which he humorously replied by saying that he was talking about himself.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Reveals He Is Doing More Films Than Tiger Shroff

The noble deed by Jackie Shroff was met with a lot of positive response from the netizens, as the video of his speech went viral on social media. They praised him for the noble gesture of his donation of an ambulance. The actor has shared many photos of himself in the past, indulging in tree-planting and spreading awareness on social media.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Is All Hearts For Tiger Shroff As Actor Shares Rare Photo On Son's Birthday

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff's Latest IG Post Is All About Finding Happiness In Small Things; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.