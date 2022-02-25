The popular Ram Lakhan actor, Jackie Shroff, will soon appear as a guest on India's Got Talent. Sony TV recently shared a new promo video of the upcoming episode in which Jackie was seen getting emotional over a contestant's performance. The legendary actor soon stepped ahead and touched the latter's feet.

Jackie Shroff gets emotional on the sets of 'IGT'

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Sony TV dropped a short clip from contestant Ishita's performance as she was seen singing Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji, sung by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar from the film Ram Lakhan. Overwhelmed by the contestant's singing skills, Jackie Shroff, who appeared as a special guest in the show, touched Ishita's feet, while she insisted the actor not to do so by joining both her hands. The Prasthanam actor even got emotional as the other clip featured him breaking into tears. Sony TV mentioned in the caption, "#Ishita ne apne madhur awaaz se sabhi ka dil choo liya! Dekhiye inka yeh sureela act #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 ke #JackieShroffSpecial episode mein, iss Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par! (Ishita touched everyone's heart with her melodious voice.)''

India's Got Talent is a platform for individuals across the country so that they can showcase their respective talents on the grand stage. Recently, the singer and rapper, Badshah, who's one of the judges of the popular reality show, shared his experience on Instagram, Badshah wrote, "The term OG must've been made to describe this legend of a man next to me." He further added, "Yesterday was one the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game - @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff sir. #indiasgottalent," he continued.

Jackie Shroff on the work front

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film was earlier slated for its release in 2021 but got delayed. It will now release on July 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial